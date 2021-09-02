Advertisement

Family-run sports apparel store “Locker Room” opens in Kirkwood Mall

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a family affair at the new Locker Room retail store in Kirkwood Mall.

Co-owner and operator Marv Pederson says the store is his retirement project after working as a basketball, soccer, and cross country for 20 years.

It’s not his family’s first go around at running a business together.

They also own Northern Trophy and Silkscreen and another Locker Room location.

“It’s been pretty awesome because every morning we get to sit down and have coffee and talk about designs and get together with your family every single day, which is pretty nice,” said Pederson.

Locker Room sells sports apparel from every school in the state.

Pederson says this store is an extension of his family’s passion for sports.

