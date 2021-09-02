Advertisement

DSU Football Plays Tonight

(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Blue Hawks played in the post-season in April so tonight’s contest in Spearfish is only 138-days apart.

The North Star Conference was one of the few leagues who played its entire season last fall, but the N.A.I.A. held off on the playoffs until the spring.

Black Hills is a member of the NCAA Division-II RMAC conference but despite playing up, Head Coach Pete Stanton playing winning football is a simple formula, it’s just easier said than done.

DSU Head Coach Pete Stanton said: “Just take care of the football, prevent the big play, don’t be surprised at anything that they do and execute. It sounds simple but those things are sometimes hard at the beginning of the year. If you look at the defensive side executing means tackling. You look at our playoff game when we have a four month layoff we didn’t very well and we have to tackle well and execute on offense.”

It’s the 61st-meeting between the Blue Hawks and Yellowjackets. You may remember they both used to be members of the DAC-10 conference.

