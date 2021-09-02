Department of Transportation launches freight and train plan online

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation is asking for public input as they continue to gather research on goods coming in, through and going out of the state.

The department continues to make adjustments to the states Freight and Rail plan and has launched a project website to keep the public involved.

The website works to inform and educate about different types of transportation and includes an interactive map where users can leave feedback on problem areas across the state.

“The website has an online comment map where people can mark locations of any rail or freight topic they would like to have us address. So they can put a pin on the map and tell us where some problem areas are,” said Dot Planning & Rail Manager Rebecca Geyer.

The plan will overlook all the different modes of transportation in the state and identify needs and issues as well as help guide future investments.

The public can participate in a self-guided virtual meeting until Sept 30.

The final plan is set to be released late next year.

You can find the website and get connected online here.

