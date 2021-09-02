Advertisement

Central Dakota Communications Center gets adjusted to their new location

(kfyr)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Staff at Central Dakota Communications Center are getting adjusted to their new location at the Dakota Carrier Network.

CenCom’s Communications director says they made the move because they needed more space.

The facility offers a new dispatch center, a quiet room for employees to decompress, and a large break room.

“Here we’ve tried to take that and make sure that this facility is equipped and able to handle anything that comes, so that we’re always here, that if a storm roars through Bismarck that our facility will still be here, we’ll still be answering the calls and dispatching help where it’s needed,” said Communications Director Mike Dannenfelzer.

The center made the move back in December of last year, and Dannenfelzer says during their transition, there were no missed calls that he’s aware of.

