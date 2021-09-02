656 Days between Games

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a long time since the University of Mary played a football game, 656-days to be exact. The Marauders are in Wayne, Neb., to open the season Thursday.

There has been a lot of practice from when U-Mary played and beat MN-Crookston in 2019. Craig Bagnell’s crew did scrimmage against a couple of conference teams in the spring but the head coach says wants to see his team play in a game.

“We got a taste of it in the spring going against Bemidji and Moorhead but it’s great to be able to see a different color for sure. It’s been a long year and a half and the guys are excited to go against somebody else. It’s going to be unique. They have a new coaching staff so we’ll see what they come out with. What they do, obviously if there’s any changes from 2019 to now. There are going to be changes with a new offensive coordinator and new head coach. Their defensive staff is very similar so we expect those things to be somewhat similar,” said University of Mary Head Coach Craig Bagnell.

The game just started at the top of the hour. It’s the 10th game in U-Mary’s series with the Wildcats. It’s been lopsided so far toward Wayne State.

