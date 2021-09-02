From 30 to 300: Dickinson health officials see spike in Coronavirus tests

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ten times more Coronavirus tests are being done in Dickinson, going from 30 a day earlier this summer to 300 this week. Health officials are expecting even more after Labor Day weekend.

Southwestern District Health Unit’s Executive Officer is in this office building often. Sherry Adams and her team offer free Coronavirus testing and vaccines here.

“We divide them into two sides, Pfizer as you can see on the wall and Moderna, we obviously spread them out six feet apart,” said Executive Officer Sherry Adams.

Adams says earlier this summer they would do 30 drive-thru tests a day. Now, they’re doing several hundred a day. It is an increase they’ve seen mostly in the last two weeks.

“Unfortunately, we’re heading into what’s going to be probably one of our more difficult waves that we’re going to have to be up against, and that’s this Delta variant, said Adams.

She says the good news is people are using their testing service, which takes the pressure off the local hospital and clinics caring for those with severe symptoms. But Adams says if you test positive, feel sick, or have been in close contact with someone who tests positive, you should stay home.

“If you’re positive, that means stay home, the more you are out, the more it spreads,” said Adams.

Adams says if you haven’t received a covid vaccine, consider getting one.

“The majority of the people ending up in the hospitals, ending up in ICUs, and ending up on ventilators are unvaccinated,” said Adams.

She adds that washing your hands and wearing a face mask can also help stop the spread.

Vaccines are being offered by the health unit at numerous locations in the region. If you’re interested in going to one of their clinics, you can visit swdhu.net.

