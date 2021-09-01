Advertisement

Williston, Bismarck Rural Firefighters heading south to aid in Ida recovery

Williston firefighters traveling to help communities affected by Hurricane Ida
Williston firefighters traveling to help communities affected by Hurricane Ida(Williston Fire Department Facebook page)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - The Williston Fire Department is sending four firefighters to help communities affected by Hurricane Ida.

The group is heading to Bismarck with a water tender and a response suburban where they will meet up with members of Bismarck Rural Fire and the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services.

On Wednesday morning, they’ll make their way to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Fire Chief Matt Clark says members were eager to volunteer to support those down south.

“It’s definitely a sacrifice to step away from their families, but at the same time they stepped up to the plate and we appreciate it,” said Clark.

The Williston Firefighters are Juan Wagner, Colton Gutknecht, Battalion Chief Mike Walters and Captain Paul Riley. Scott Nelson and Lydia Citta from Bismarck Rural will also assist in recovery efforts.

The deployment will last approximately 14 days.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert 'Bobby' Balboa, 53, died on Aug. 28 at Sanford Hospital after spending 8 days in the ICU...
Victim dies after assault at West Fargo bar
Three inch diameter hail reported five miles south of Mott (left and center), near baseball...
Three inch diameter hail reported in parts of central and western ND Monday
Waqas Kayani
The updated CDC recommendations you need to know
Parshall School District meeting
Changes coming to Parshall School District amid fallout of state audit
Small fire in north Minot grocery store under investigation

Latest News

Tom Farley
Tom Farley, brother of Chris Farley, speaks on addiction recovery in Minot
remembering the 13
Minot remembers the 13 and those who served in Afghanistan
tax revenue
MHA Nation works to keep tax revenue within tribe
10pm sports 8/31
10pm Sportscast 8/31/21