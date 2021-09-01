Williston, Bismarck Rural Firefighters heading south to aid in Ida recovery

WILLISTON, N.D. - The Williston Fire Department is sending four firefighters to help communities affected by Hurricane Ida.

The group is heading to Bismarck with a water tender and a response suburban where they will meet up with members of Bismarck Rural Fire and the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services.

On Wednesday morning, they’ll make their way to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Fire Chief Matt Clark says members were eager to volunteer to support those down south.

“It’s definitely a sacrifice to step away from their families, but at the same time they stepped up to the plate and we appreciate it,” said Clark.

The Williston Firefighters are Juan Wagner, Colton Gutknecht, Battalion Chief Mike Walters and Captain Paul Riley. Scott Nelson and Lydia Citta from Bismarck Rural will also assist in recovery efforts.

The deployment will last approximately 14 days.

