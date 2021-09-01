Ward County asked to be on the lookout for runaway juvenile

WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s helping in finding a runaway juvenile.

Seventeen-year-old Dylan Nelson has brown hair and blue eyes, and is about 5′ 8″ and 150 pounds.

Nelson was last seen on Aug. 29, and was wearing dark navy or black sweat pants and blue Nike high tops.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ward County Sheriff’s Department at 701-857-6500.

