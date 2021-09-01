Advertisement

Ward County asked to be on the lookout for runaway juvenile

Dylan Nelson
Dylan Nelson(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s helping in finding a runaway juvenile.

Seventeen-year-old Dylan Nelson has brown hair and blue eyes, and is about 5′ 8″ and 150 pounds.

Nelson was last seen on Aug. 29, and was wearing dark navy or black sweat pants and blue Nike high tops.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ward County Sheriff’s Department at 701-857-6500.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck slams into Latidot Scoop & Gift Shop in Mandan
Truck crashes into ice cream shop in Mandan
Three inch diameter hail reported five miles south of Mott (left and center), near baseball...
Three inch diameter hail reported in parts of central and western ND Monday
Mandan police officer charged with DUI
Robert 'Bobby' Balboa, 53, died on Aug. 28 at Sanford Hospital after spending 8 days in the ICU...
Victim dies after assault at West Fargo bar
Parshall School District meeting
Changes coming to Parshall School District amid fallout of state audit

Latest News

ND Today Adopt A Pet, Natasha
ND Today Adopt A Pet, Natasha
Fall Flavors & More
Fall Flavors & More
Prehab
Prehab
ND Today Adopt A Pet, Natasha
ND Today Adopt A Pet, Natasha
Fall Flavors & More
Fall Flavors & More