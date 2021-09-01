Advertisement

Two men charged with intent to deal fentanyl in Williams County

williston fentnyl
williston fentnyl(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Saturday, Northwest Narcotics Task Force officers arrested two people they say intended to deal fentanyl in Williams County.

Officers say they contacted 27-year-old Austin Urie on social media and asked if he sold fentanyl. They say Urie and 51-year-old Matthew Cunningham drove to a parking lot in Williston to sell the drugs.

Officers found approximately 49 pills believed to be fentanyl when searching the men and their truck, according to court documents.

Both men are charged with possession with intent to deliver and are held at the Williams County Corrections Center.

