Truck crashes into ice cream shop in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The driver of a pickup truck drove into the Latidot Scoop and Gift Shop in downtown Mandan Tuesday evening.

Police say he was traveling eastbound, and they’re trying to determine why he swerved and headed north into the building.

Fortunately, no one was inside the ice cream shop on 1st Street Northeast.

”We’re really lucky that we’re closed on Tuesdays. Mondays and Tuesdays we’re closed. So, no one was here, staff or patrons. While the outcome is not ideal, it could have been much worse,” said Dot Frank, owner of Latidot Scoop and Gift Shop.

Property management and the owner say they’re confident they will rebuild.

Damage to Latidot Scoop & Gift Shop in Mandan ( Jesse Clooten)

Truck slams into Latidot Scoop & Gift Shop in Mandan (Jesse Clooten)

Damage to Latidot Scoop & Gift Shop in Mandan (Jesse Clooten)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.