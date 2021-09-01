Advertisement

Truck crashes into ice cream shop in Mandan

Truck slams into Latidot Scoop & Gift Shop in Mandan
By KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The driver of a pickup truck drove into the Latidot Scoop and Gift Shop in downtown Mandan Tuesday evening.

Police say he was traveling eastbound, and they’re trying to determine why he swerved and headed north into the building.

Fortunately, no one was inside the ice cream shop on 1st Street Northeast.

”We’re really lucky that we’re closed on Tuesdays. Mondays and Tuesdays we’re closed. So, no one was here, staff or patrons. While the outcome is not ideal, it could have been much worse,” said Dot Frank, owner of Latidot Scoop and Gift Shop.

Property management and the owner say they’re confident they will rebuild.

Damage to Latidot Scoop & Gift Shop in Mandan
