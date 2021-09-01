Tom Farley, brother of Chris Farley, speaks on addiction recovery in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Area Recovery Community Organization (MARCO) organized a banquet to raise awareness for addiction and recruit volunteers.

Tom Farley, brother of the late comedian and actor Chris Farley, was one of the keynote speakers at the banquet. Dinner was free for anyone that came.

They shared stories of loved ones and helping people through recovery.

“He wasn’t a celebrity that had an addiction problem, he was my brother that had an addiction problem. There are so many people that are faced with family members that have addiction,” said Farley.

MARCO hopes to see an increase in volunteers after Tuesday night’s dinner.

