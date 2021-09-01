Advertisement

Tom Farley, brother of Chris Farley, speaks on addiction recovery in Minot

Tom Farley
Tom Farley(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Area Recovery Community Organization (MARCO) organized a banquet to raise awareness for addiction and recruit volunteers.

Tom Farley, brother of the late comedian and actor Chris Farley, was one of the keynote speakers at the banquet. Dinner was free for anyone that came.

They shared stories of loved ones and helping people through recovery.

“He wasn’t a celebrity that had an addiction problem, he was my brother that had an addiction problem. There are so many people that are faced with family members that have addiction,” said Farley.

MARCO hopes to see an increase in volunteers after Tuesday night’s dinner.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert 'Bobby' Balboa, 53, died on Aug. 28 at Sanford Hospital after spending 8 days in the ICU...
Victim dies after assault at West Fargo bar
Three inch diameter hail reported five miles south of Mott (left and center), near baseball...
Three inch diameter hail reported in parts of central and western ND Monday
Waqas Kayani
The updated CDC recommendations you need to know
Parshall School District meeting
Changes coming to Parshall School District amid fallout of state audit
Small fire in north Minot grocery store under investigation

Latest News

Williston firefighters traveling to help communities affected by Hurricane Ida
Williston, Bismarck Rural Firefighters heading south to aid in Ida recovery
service dogs jud
North Dakota’s best-kept secret
PAWS Act
PAWS Act update
small grain harvest
Gladstone farmer hopes quality of wheat makes up for yield loss