Sports Spotlight: Luke Little

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary is continuing its drastic rebuild on the football field. One Bismarck native has seen the program at its worst, and he is playing a big part in its recovery under Head Coach Craig Bagnell. Luke Little is the subject of this week’s Sports Spotlight.

When you play college ball where you grow up, the support system is close.

“I have all my family here, my friend’s here, and the support is definitely there. It’s great,” said Little.

Luke Little played high school football at Century and continued at the University of Mary.

Little said : “Grown up here, played football at the bowl my whole life. I think 5th grade was the first time I played there. So, a lot of memories there, and getting to play there, you know every home game, it’s amazing.”

And while being so close to his roots, it gives Little an outlet to give back.

“It feels great. Giving back to something I was a part of him, that’s something I wish I had back then. So doing anything to give back to those guys I love. And whenever I can I go check out a game, and support when I can,” said Little.

When Little was recruited, U-Mary football looked a little different. His second head coach in four years saw early how influential Luke was.

“He’s a great leader, he works extremely hard, he’s a great member of our program, more than just a player. He’s a guy that we can lean on if we need something communicated with the guys. He’s part of our leadership council. Then on the field he brings so many different things because of his skill set,” said Bagnell.

That skill set has seen Little compile 1,100 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 3 seasons. But being the leader he is, numbers don’t matter.

“At the end of the day the stats aren’t what I focus on,” said Little. “It’s the intangibles that mean the most to me, and the culture and the attitude, and seeing all the other guys buying in. You know guys are actually excited to win and compete, and that’s what means the most to me. That’s the biggest thing that’s changed. Whatever the stats come out to be, they are what they are, I’m just excited to be part of a team that wants to win.”

With major personnel changes in Luke’s 4 years, the program is finally heading in the right direction. He’s been a big part of that, and it means more being right in his hometown.

“The changes that we’ve made and the progress that we’ve made, I’ve seen a bad football team. Now I know what it’s like to be around a good team and guys that want to play. And that’s something I want to express to my teammates any young guys, I have a little brother who’s just coming up through Century right now. You know any guy that didn’t have a guy there to show them that this is the attitude, this is the drive and motivation you got to have. Anytime I can pass that on it’s a great opportunity,” said Little.

Luke and the Marauders kick off for the first time since November of 2019 tomorrow at Wayne State in Nebraska.

