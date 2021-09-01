Advertisement

Shipping container costs more than double

S & W Portable Storage
S & W Portable Storage(kfyr)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The price of shipping containers is beginning to skyrocket, and supply chain issues are being felt in Bismarck.

Cory Berry, owner of S & W Portable Storage, said his 40-foot shipping containers used to cost about $3,000 a year ago. They’re now selling for around $6,500. Berry said at the beginning of the pandemic, production of the containers in China had stopped. In addition to this, the truck driver shortage further complicates things.

“Now we have a problem where we have them shipped over here, and not enough trucks to move them around. So, with the shortage on truck drivers, it makes the container shortage worse,” said Berry.

Berry said he expects prices to return to normal once the truck driver shortage becomes less severe. These containers are often used for remodeling or construction sites, and can sometimes be used in place of a garage or storage shed.

