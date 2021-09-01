Scott Knowlen is coaching again

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the best high school wrestling coaches in North Dakota history is the first girls wrestling coach for Bismarck Public Schools.

Scott Knowlen will start the girls wrestling program for Bismarck, Century and Legacy.

He is a former National Coach of the Year, and he went into the National Coaches Hall of Fame in 2015. Scott is also in both the North Dakota coaches and wrestling Halls of Fame.

