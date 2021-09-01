Rancher near Jamestown disheartened by “peculiar” death of his 58 cattle

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - “Peculiar” is how Brian Amundson of Jamestown described the circumstances surrounding the death of 58 of his cows.

Amundson is a fourth-generation rancher, raising spring and fall calving herds for beef. In a year where ranchers are dealing with drought, the blow was significant. The cattle were worth $100,000, but the cost is even greater.

“Animals have a value, that’s why we are in the business. It’s my job as a rancher to take care of those animals, do the best I possibly can, give them the proper nutrition, health, vaccinations, antibiotics if they are sick, and produce a product for the consumer,” said Amundson.

He says the cows were in a pasture on Arrowwood National Wildlife Refuge on July 29th when they were discovered. The cows were all pregnant. 80 cows in the pasture survived.

“There was a lot of cows scattered in a cell-grazing pasture that were deceased, but all the other ones looked fine. That’s just not normal,” said Amundson.

Veterinarians examined the cows.

“We knew it wasn’t lightning because we hadn’t had any thunderstorms in several months, so that was ruled out right away. We went through this list of things that could cause high-death loss in a very short period of time,” said Dr. Gerald Stokka, North Dakota State University Extension veterinarian and livestock stewardship specialist.

Officials say the cows didn’t appear to die from natural causes.

“The death loss was certainly way above almost any expectation of a natural cause, a natural infection, a natural disease, or a natural exposure to some toxins,” said Dr. Stokka.

Amundson hopes for an answer.

“It’s extremely saddening, frustrating, emotional that you would think that someone else would have such disregard for animal life. I don’t understand, just not designed that way as a rancher. Our job is to take care of animals,” said Amundson.

The surviving cows are due to calve within the next two to 10 weeks. Long-term effects from the incident are unknown.

If you have information regarding this case, contact the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Department or the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association. Together, Amundson and the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association are offering a reward of up to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the person or persons responsible.

