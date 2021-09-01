Pro’s Pointer #18

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - From the time humans first started fishing, live bait was the most tried and true method of catching something for a meal, but that’s no longer the case. In 2014, Johnnie Candle talked about this topic and we revisit it this week, in week 18 of our silver anniversary season of Pro’s Pointers on KFYR-TV, KQCD-TV, KUMV-TV and KMOT-TV.

Johnnie Candle (from 2014): “For the past few years, I’ve been leaning more and more toward the use of artificials regardless of the technique I’m fishing. It’s simply amazing what is available to us anglers now.”

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Famer: “If you think we had a lot of options in 2014 when this tip first aired, just take a look at your local tackle shop now. The reason for this explosion is that you as anglers are relying more on more on artificial lures. Heck, I even compete in a professional walleye tournament circuit that is artificial only. This demand had driven manufacturers to create more colors, sizes, shapes and textures, however, the reasons we use artificials still haven’t changed.”

Candle (from 2014): “The first is it doesn’t die. The next is it’s much more durable than live bait. The last reason is the about of colors it’s available in. I can really get it dialed it.”

Johnnie: “So how do you prove this to yourself?”

Candle (from 2014): “The next time you’re out there, you try the artificial’s, you have your buddy try live bait and I guarantee you that by the end of the day the fish will help you decide.”

Johnnie: “I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.”

