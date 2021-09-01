Advertisement

Private payroll increase not as high as predicted

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dow Jones estimated private businesses would add 600,000 jobs last month.

However, according to payroll services firm Automatic Data Processing, private payrolls only rose by 374,000. That’s a difference of more than 200,000 jobs.

The report comes two days before the Labor Department releases its nonfarm payrolls report, which has differed from ADP reports this year.

