PAWS Act update

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates at least 20% of veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan suffer from PTSD.

On Wednesday, President Biden signed into law the PAWS ACT, or Puppies Assisting wounded Service Members for Veterans Therapy Act. This gives authority and funding to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to provide dog training and service dogs to veterans with psychological side effects.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., one of the authors of the bill, said, “We just want to make sure we can provide these heroes all of the tools available to help them deal with their mental health.”

Mike Putnam is a veteran of the Iraq war. He disarmed and sought out IEDs and explosives. He suffered from blasts and came home with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

“It’s a silent wound, with all them different things. Don’t let it bottle up inside, because it can ruin you, it can consume you if you let it,” said Putnam.

Putnam says things really started to change for him when he reached out for help with his war injuries. Reaching out, he said, can be the hard part. But he encourages anyone out there who might be suffering to get help.

“I can’t stress enough to the veterans or even civilians, you know. Don’t be scared to get help,” said Putman.

Harley, Putnam’s service dog assists Mike with his day-to-day activities. Harley helps keep him calm in crowds, keeps him focused, and keeps him relaxed. He is with Mike at all times, earning the title of his Battle Buddy.

“Battle buddy is someone you can count on or would be the guy that you’re in the foxhole with. You know one of those types of deals. You build a relationship, build a repour, that’s Harley and I. We’re battle buddies, we have that bond and that relationship,” explains Putnam.

The PAWS Act gives more opportunities for veterans like Mike Putnam to live more fulfilling post-war, post-service lives.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.