BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jud, a small town southwest of Jamestown, is home to what might be North Dakota’s best-kept secret. That’s where you’ll find Service Dogs for America, the state’s only accredited nonprofit provider of service dogs.

Jenny BrodKorb is a dog trainer through and through. In addition to working in Jud, she also serves on a board that helped write the PAWS Act legislation. She says matching people with service dogs is really rewarding.

”A service dog is a medical device that reintegrates a human back into full independence, so knowing that someone comes here with injuries, and might be less independent, and three weeks later they leave here with the pairing of a service dog and the skills to reintegrate. It’s a pretty significant thing to be a part of,” said BrodKorb, executive director of Service Dogs for America.

Dogs at Service Dogs for America are trained to listen to anyone. Melissa Powers is the Training and Kennel Coordinator, and she says the connection she’s made with the dogs is priceless.

”They’re kind of like your kids, you come to work to take care of them and do what’s best for them,” said Powers.

BrodKorb loves seeing the dogs pick their humans, even though it’s emotional to see them go.

”There’s always tears at graduation. Big ole alligator tears, usually,” said BrodKorb.

Service Dogs for America serves people from around the United States. They told me about one veteran from Rhode Island who was finally able to reconnect with his family again because of the service dog he got from Jud, North Dakota.

The Department of Veterans Affairs will have 180 days to implement the pilot program laid out in the PAWS Act. If you are interested in the organization, visit servicedogsforamerica.org.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.