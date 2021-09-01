Advertisement

North Dakota’s best-kept secret

Service Dogs for America
Service Dogs for America(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jud, a small town southwest of Jamestown, is home to what might be North Dakota’s best-kept secret. That’s where you’ll find Service Dogs for America, the state’s only accredited nonprofit provider of service dogs.

Jenny BrodKorb is a dog trainer through and through. In addition to working in Jud, she also serves on a board that helped write the PAWS Act legislation. She says matching people with service dogs is really rewarding.

”A service dog is a medical device that reintegrates a human back into full independence, so knowing that someone comes here with injuries, and might be less independent, and three weeks later they leave here with the pairing of a service dog and the skills to reintegrate. It’s a pretty significant thing to be a part of,” said BrodKorb, executive director of Service Dogs for America.

Dogs at Service Dogs for America are trained to listen to anyone. Melissa Powers is the Training and Kennel Coordinator, and she says the connection she’s made with the dogs is priceless.

”They’re kind of like your kids, you come to work to take care of them and do what’s best for them,” said Powers.

BrodKorb loves seeing the dogs pick their humans, even though it’s emotional to see them go.

”There’s always tears at graduation. Big ole alligator tears, usually,” said BrodKorb.

Service Dogs for America serves people from around the United States. They told me about one veteran from Rhode Island who was finally able to reconnect with his family again because of the service dog he got from Jud, North Dakota.

The Department of Veterans Affairs will have 180 days to implement the pilot program laid out in the PAWS Act. If you are interested in the organization, visit servicedogsforamerica.org.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert 'Bobby' Balboa, 53, died on Aug. 28 at Sanford Hospital after spending 8 days in the ICU...
Victim dies after assault at West Fargo bar
Three inch diameter hail reported five miles south of Mott (left and center), near baseball...
Three inch diameter hail reported in parts of central and western ND Monday
Waqas Kayani
The updated CDC recommendations you need to know
Small fire in north Minot grocery store under investigation
Parshall School District meeting
Changes coming to Parshall School District amid fallout of state audit

Latest News

In this March 9, 2021, file photo, students with signs ride in the back of a pickup truck...
Montana rule urges schools to give parents say on masks
williston fentnyl
Two men charged with intent to deal fentanyl in Williams County
Lenci Sickler
Gladstone farmer hopes quality of wheat makes up for yield loss
Pro's pointer #18
Pro’s Pointer #18