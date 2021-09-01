Advertisement

North Dakota lawmaker to pay fines, fees in DUI case

(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota lawmaker charged with DUI in an April 16 traffic stop will avoid jail time but must pay $750 in fines and fees, according to court records.

Rep. Scott Louser, R-Minot, agreed to plead guilty to B-misdemeanor driving under the influence, according to the plea agreement.

The agreement indicates the courts will sentence Louser to 10 days in jail, with all 10 days suspended for a year of unsupervised probation.

Louser must also submit to a chemical dependency evaluation within 90 days of the judgment and complete any recommended treatment within 180 days.

Louser’s attorney Justin Vinje released a statement to Your News Leader earlier this week, indicating that Louser accepts responsibility for the incident and does not wish to be treated differently from other North Dakotans.

Louser has served in the North Dakota House of Representatives since 2011.

The charge is a first offense.

