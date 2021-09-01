Advertisement

North Carolina school on lockdown after shooting on campus

Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported shooting at Mount Tabor High School.(WXII via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina high school is on lockdown afternoon after a shooting on campus.

The Winston-Salem Police Department tweeted that a shooting occurred at Mount Tabor High School Wednesday and the department had secured the campus.

The department said it was “actively investigating what happened” but had no further details immediately.

Police blocked roads to the school, and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene.

Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the high school as police directed traffic away from the campus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck slams into Latidot Scoop & Gift Shop in Mandan
Truck crashes into ice cream shop in Mandan
Three inch diameter hail reported five miles south of Mott (left and center), near baseball...
Three inch diameter hail reported in parts of central and western ND Monday
Mandan police officer charged with DUI
Robert 'Bobby' Balboa, 53, died on Aug. 28 at Sanford Hospital after spending 8 days in the ICU...
Victim dies after assault at West Fargo bar
Parshall School District meeting
Changes coming to Parshall School District amid fallout of state audit

Latest News

Hurricane Ida and aftermath in Louisiana
Investigation launched after 58 cattle found dead near Jamestown
Newlyweds post an invoice to bill guests who jilted them on their wedding day.
Couple 'bills' wedding guest no-shows
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum