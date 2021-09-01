New traffic signal coming to the intersection of Memorial Highway and 3rd St SE in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For those who battle traffic at the intersection of Mandan’s Memorial Highway and Third Street Southeast, there’s welcome news.

A new traffic signal will be installed there in 2024.

In the meantime, a temporary signal, made of span wire and wood, will be put up in its place in late fall, and Department of Transportation officials say the permanent traffic signal will be constructed in 2024.

“When they did the preliminary engineering for the Memorial Highway, one thing they do is a traffic operations report, and in the traffic, operations report it was indicated that a permanent signal was needed,” Paul Benning, ND Department of Transportation, local government director.

The plan is to replace all traffic signals on Memorial Highway within the next three years.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.