Advertisement

New traffic signal coming to the intersection of Memorial Highway and 3rd St SE in Mandan

Intersection of Mandan's Memorial Highway and Third Street Southeast
Intersection of Mandan's Memorial Highway and Third Street Southeast(ND Department of Transportation)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For those who battle traffic at the intersection of Mandan’s Memorial Highway and Third Street Southeast, there’s welcome news.

A new traffic signal will be installed there in 2024.

In the meantime, a temporary signal, made of span wire and wood, will be put up in its place in late fall, and Department of Transportation officials say the permanent traffic signal will be constructed in 2024.

“When they did the preliminary engineering for the Memorial Highway, one thing they do is a traffic operations report, and in the traffic, operations report it was indicated that a permanent signal was needed,” Paul Benning, ND Department of Transportation, local government director.

The plan is to replace all traffic signals on Memorial Highway within the next three years.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck slams into Latidot Scoop & Gift Shop in Mandan
Truck crashes into ice cream shop in Mandan
Three inch diameter hail reported five miles south of Mott (left and center), near baseball...
Three inch diameter hail reported in parts of central and western ND Monday
Mandan police officer charged with DUI
Robert 'Bobby' Balboa, 53, died on Aug. 28 at Sanford Hospital after spending 8 days in the ICU...
Victim dies after assault at West Fargo bar
Parshall School District meeting
Changes coming to Parshall School District amid fallout of state audit

Latest News

Rolette County
Crews respond to airplane crash in northern Rolette County, pilot unharmed
Game and Fish Youth Fest Thursday in Minot
Heather Ell recognized as a 2022 North Dakota Teacher of the Year Finalist
John Hoeven Elementary educator honored as Teacher of the Year state finalist
10pm Sportscast 8/27/2021
10pm Sportscast 8/27/2021