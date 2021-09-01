New restaurants coming to Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are several new restaurants opening up in Bismarck.
In September, Culver’s will open on State Street. Chick-fil-A will open this winter near the Kirkwood Mall.
As Your News Leader reported earlier this summer, four other businesses will join Chick-fil-A on 3rd Street, including Blaze Pizza, Five Guys, Thrifty White Drug Store and Pancheros Mexican Grill.
