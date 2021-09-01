Advertisement

Navy helicopter crashes in ocean off Southern California

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights" takes off from the...
An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights" takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during flight operations on Oct. 14, 2018, in the East China Sea.(Source: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed Tuesday in the ocean off Southern California during a routine flight from an aircraft carrier, military officials said.

A search and rescue operation was launched after the MH-60S helicopter crashed around 4:30 p.m. about 60 nautical miles off San Diego, the Navy’s U.S. Pacific Fleet said on Twitter.

The crash happened while the aircraft was “conducting routine flight operations,” according to the Navy. It had been aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets,” the tweet said.

No other details were immediately available.

The MH-60S is a versatile aircraft that typically carries a crew of four and is used in missions including combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert 'Bobby' Balboa, 53, died on Aug. 28 at Sanford Hospital after spending 8 days in the ICU...
Victim dies after assault at West Fargo bar
Three inch diameter hail reported five miles south of Mott (left and center), near baseball...
Three inch diameter hail reported in parts of central and western ND Monday
Waqas Kayani
The updated CDC recommendations you need to know
Parshall School District meeting
Changes coming to Parshall School District amid fallout of state audit
Small fire in north Minot grocery store under investigation

Latest News

Heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ida is believed to have caused the collapse of two-lane...
2 dead in Miss. highway collapse caused by Hurricane Ida
The Caldor Fire has been moving closer to Nevada’s casino-dotted side of Lake Tahoe, prompting...
Crews protect homes as ash pushes into Lake Tahoe
Williston firefighters traveling to help communities affected by Hurricane Ida
Williston, Bismarck Rural Firefighters heading south to aid in Ida recovery
Tom Farley
Tom Farley, brother of Chris Farley, speaks on addiction recovery in Minot