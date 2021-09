MINOT, N.D. – One young man’s senior season might be over a lot sooner than expected.

Hunter Ruzicka, a running back from Minot High, posted to his Twitter Monday night that “overcoming a torn ACL is going to be a long fight.” He thanked people for their help and support.

In 2020, Ruzicka managed just over six yards per carry and almost 52 yards per game.

