John Hoeven Elementary educator honored as Teacher of the Year state finalist

MINOT, N.D. – State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler joined with students and faculty at John Hoeven Elementary School Tuesday morning to honor a very special teacher.

Educator Heather Ell was recognized as a 2022 North Dakota Teacher of the Year Finalist.

Ell, a first grade teacher, has used her decade of experience to leave a lasting impact on all of her students.

“She taught up about empathy and inviting someone to play if they feel left out,” said former student Bella Hegney.

“How kind she is. She’s my neighbor, so I don’t actually have to miss her or anything once I leave,” added former student Graham Stephan

“I miss all the activities that we did,” said former student Temeara Omozegiele.

Ell got the chance to celebrate her achievement with her family and students at an assembly where faculty also took time to recognize her contributions.

“She’s worked so hard along with many of our other teachers. But she’s exemplary, she does a great job in our district and in our school and for our students,” said John Hoeven Assistant Principal Josh Kitzman.

Ell said that with this honor under her belt, she has no plans to slow down.

“I hope to continue my journey on the path to education by just continuing to be involved in activities, that are both in the school and in the greater community and making an impact on children that are going to define our future,” said Ell.

Before returning to class, Ell’s former students said they couldn’t be happier for one of their favorite teachers with all three offering their congratulations.

A teacher sharing an achievement with the students that made it all possible.

Ell has also won the titles for the City of Minot and Ward County teacher of the year.

The winner of the 2022 North Dakota Teacher of the Year Award will be announced on September 27 in Bismarck.

Ell is the third-straight Minot teacher to be named a finalist for teacher of the year.

The previous two, Sara Medalen and Kristi Reinke, both took the state title.

