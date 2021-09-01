Advertisement

Investigation launched after 58 cattle found dead near Jamestown

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An investigation has been launched by the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Department following the July 29 death of 58 cows in a pasture near Jamestown.

Stutsman County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Maj. Jason Falk said the owner found his pregnant cows dead after grazing on Arrowwood National Wildlife Refuge. Falk reported that some of the surviving cows have abandoned their calves.

Falk said it appears the deaths were not natural.

Veterinarian Dr. Gerald Stokka ruled out many causes of death including lighting and anthrax. Investigators said there could be a connection to mid-April fires.

The NDSA and the owner is offering up to $40,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Call the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Department at 701-251-6232 or the NDSA at 701-290-3993 or 701-390-2975 with information.

