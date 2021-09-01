Advertisement

Heart of America doctors pen letter encouraging COVID-19 vaccines, masks

(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RUGBY, N.D. – Doctors with the Heart of America Medical Center signed on to a letter to the community to share medical advice with people as the hospital sees an increase in COVID-19 cases.

In the letter posted to social media Wednesday, they share three main points of advice including recommending that everyone that’s able should get vaccinated, supporting wearing masks wherever social distancing isn’t possible, and recommending that anyone that tests positive for COVID-19 quarantine for the recommended amount of time.

