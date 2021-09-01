Gladstone farmer hopes quality of wheat makes up for yield loss

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota farmers are finishing up what’s left of their small grain harvest.

And with smaller yields than normal, farmers are hoping for good quality and a nationwide shortage of wheat can make up for losses.

Lenci Sickler says this is the last wheat field he will be harvesting this year. He hopes this field will bring better yields than others.

“Hopefully going to be a little bit of a pleasant surprise, it was seeded later so it caught moisture at a little more optimal times,” said Lenci Sickler, farmer.

Sickler says harvest yields have been well below average and overall, about 40 percent of normal. He and others are hopeful the quality and commodity shortages can make up for the losses.

“We at least have a good, marketable grain that now we just have to market at the right price,” said Sickler.

He says recent rain has helped his row crops and he’s optimistic they will do better than his small grains. But moisture will have to increase over the fall and winter to have a better harvest next year.

“We’re still pretty dry that if we don’t start getting significant moisture this fall to set us up for a wetter spring next year, we’re just going to be in the same boat next year,” said Sickler.

Sickler says soybean harvest will start in September, and corn and sunflowers will start in October.

