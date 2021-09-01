Game and Fish Youth Fest Thursday in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Kids and parents interested in outdoor sports have a chance to check things out at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds Thursday.

Game and Fish organizes a youth fest to give people a chance to learn about clubs, organizations and summer camps. The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The festival is in its fourteenth year in Minot.

“A lot of unique experiences for those kids, and many of the area clubs actually host youth hunts where they’ll actually take the kids out, so you can get registered for those youth hunts there and just learn a little bit more about what your local wildlife clubs do,” said Greg Gullickson, outreach biologist.

It includes groups for archery, fishing, waterfowl and upland game.

