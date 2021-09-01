Enrollment at Williston State College slightly down, but president optimistic in rebound

WILLISTON, N.D. - From recruiting to being on campus, COVID-19 has negatively impacted numbers at college campuses. Williston State College has also seen a drop in their enrollment for this semester.

Officials say total headcount at the college is down about four percent, with full time students down two percent.

Online students are also seeing a small decline of about 2 and a half percent.

They add their lowest numbers stem from those beginning college.

“They spent their senior year learning from home and kind of got used to that. It almost seems like there’s a little bit of apathy, so to speak, in the desire to get going again,” said Williston State College President Dr. Bernell Hirning.

Hirning says he believes a strong recruiting season will help to improve those numbers.

“That’s what we are looking forward to this fall semester. Just getting out information to them so that they are fully informed and can make a decision,” said Hirning.

While numbers are down, Hirning says they are not ringing any alarms.

