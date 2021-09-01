Advertisement

Enrollment at Williston State College slightly down, but president optimistic in rebound

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - From recruiting to being on campus, COVID-19 has negatively impacted numbers at college campuses. Williston State College has also seen a drop in their enrollment for this semester.

Officials say total headcount at the college is down about four percent, with full time students down two percent.

Online students are also seeing a small decline of about 2 and a half percent.

They add their lowest numbers stem from those beginning college.

“They spent their senior year learning from home and kind of got used to that. It almost seems like there’s a little bit of apathy, so to speak, in the desire to get going again,” said Williston State College President Dr. Bernell Hirning.

Hirning says he believes a strong recruiting season will help to improve those numbers.

“That’s what we are looking forward to this fall semester. Just getting out information to them so that they are fully informed and can make a decision,” said Hirning.

While numbers are down, Hirning says they are not ringing any alarms.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck slams into Latidot Scoop & Gift Shop in Mandan
Truck crashes into ice cream shop in Mandan
Three inch diameter hail reported five miles south of Mott (left and center), near baseball...
Three inch diameter hail reported in parts of central and western ND Monday
Mandan police officer charged with DUI
Robert 'Bobby' Balboa, 53, died on Aug. 28 at Sanford Hospital after spending 8 days in the ICU...
Victim dies after assault at West Fargo bar
Parshall School District meeting
Changes coming to Parshall School District amid fallout of state audit

Latest News

Cynthia Wilder
Cynthia Wilder denied trial in Minot murder conspiracy
Scott Knowlen is coaching again
Investigation launched after 58 cattle found dead near Jamestown
ND Today Adopt A Pet, Natasha
ND Today Adopt A Pet, Natasha