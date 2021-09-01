Decreases in water from the Garrison Dam could make areas of the river ‘unusable’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Due to widespread drought conditions throughout the state and the upper Midwest, the US Army Corps of Engineers will be gradually decreasing the amount of water released from the Garrison Dam throughout September. They’ll be reducing the flow from the current output of 21,000 cubic feet per second to 13,000 by the end of September.

“Historically what we have is people are used to our high summer flows, and then when we start reducing flows in the fall, the elevation of the river drops. If people aren’t aware of it, they get caught and have a hard time getting their docks out. So we’re just trying to get the public awareness up,” said Todd Lindquist, an engineer with the US Army Corps of Engineers.

Officials say this is likely to make certain boat ramps and river access unusable. If you have a boat, recreational vehicle, or dock officials recommend you monitor conditions and remove them prior to flow reductions as necessary beginning on September 12th.

