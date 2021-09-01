Cynthia Wilder denied trial in Minot murder conspiracy

MINOT, N.D. – The courts have denied a trial for a former Minot teacher serving a life sentence for conspiring with her husband to kill his ex-wife in Minot in 2015.

Cynthia Wilder entered an Alford plea in 2017 to conspiracy to commit murder, in the stabbing death of 30-year-old Angila Wilder.

The 30-year-old Cynthia petitioned the courts for post-conviction relief, requesting a chance to withdraw her plea and stand trial, on the grounds that her two defense attorneys provided ineffective counsel.

According to court records, Cynthia made several claims against her first attorney Patrick Waters, including failure to properly explain to her the terms of a proposed plea agreement. Waters refuted these claims in testimony.

Court records indicate that Cynthia claimed her second attorney David Ogren did not review the pre-sentence investigation with her and did not seek character statements on her behalf, among other issues. Ogren also refuted these claims in testimony.

In her order denying post-conviction relief filed Sept. 1, Judge Stacy Louser said Cynthia “failed to establish that her plea was not knowingly or intelligently made” and that she “has not established a manifest injustice” or “ineffective assistance of counsel.”

Cynthia’s post-conviction relief attorney Grant Walker declined to comment when asked for response to the order, or if his client would appeal the decision.

Your News Leader has reached out to Ward County State’s Attorney Roza Larson for reaction.

Cynthia is serving her life sentence at the Dakota Women’s Correctional Rehab Center in New England.

A jury convicted Cynthia’s husband, 35-year-old Richie Wilder, Jr., in 2016 for Angila’s killing. He is serving a life sentence in an out-of-state prison.

The case gained regional and national intrigue, leading to a book on the case, as well as an episode of Dateline.

