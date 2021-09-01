Advertisement

Crews respond to airplane crash in northern Rolette County, pilot unharmed

Rolette County
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – A plane crashed in northern Rolette County around 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office.

The department posted on its Facebook page that the male pilot was not hurt in the crash.

Other departments that responded include the Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, Dunseith Police and Fire, and Rolla Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

