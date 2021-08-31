Advertisement

Williston Trinity Christian starts school with new administrator; masks optional

Students at Williston Trinity Christian School
Students at Williston Trinity Christian School(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - The new school year at Williston Trinity Christian School starts off with a new administrator. Jeremy Thomas came to western North Dakota after being involved in a Christian ministry in Indonesia.

His journey has taken him from New York to Korea to Indonesia, and now Williston. Enrollment this year is down slightly with 265 students in grades K-12. Last year, COVID-19 had a huge impact on students and staff. This year at Trinity Christian, parents are being given the choice of whether or not to have their children mask up. Thomas said he plans to promote healthy options to limit coronavirus issues.

“When you look at research whether it’s national research in the U.S. or international research, when students and communities are healthy physically, the impact of COVID is really minimal for the most part,” said Thomas.

Students say they are happy to have options when it comes to masking up and they are looking forward to returning to a more normal school environment throughout the 21-22 school year.

“With our smaller classes we’re able to social distance more and that way we don’t have to wear as many masks. It’s been really great not having to worry about that as much,” said Elle Haskins, senior.

Trinity Christian students will adhere to public school COVID-19 policies when they participate or attend events hosted by other districts.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert 'Bobby' Balboa, 53, died on Aug. 28 at Sanford Hospital after spending 8 days in the ICU...
Victim dies after assault at West Fargo bar
Three inch diameter hail reported five miles south of Mott (left and center), near baseball...
Three inch diameter hail reported in parts of central and western ND Monday
Waqas Kayani
The updated CDC recommendations you need to know
Small fire in north Minot grocery store under investigation
Carson Wentz won’t be returning to team drills at Colts practice after all.
Carson Wentz placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Latest News

Hail damage to roof at JC Farm
Adams County family clean up after severe hail storm
Memorial for the 13 service members that were killed in Kabul at Buffalo Wild Wings in Minot
Minot remembers the 13 and those who served in Afghanistan
Jon Cole has become a state icon for sports coverage.
Jon Cole celebrates 40 years of sportscasting
Minot health leaders discuss Delta variant and vaccinations