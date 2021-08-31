Williston Trinity Christian starts school with new administrator; masks optional

WILLISTON, N.D. - The new school year at Williston Trinity Christian School starts off with a new administrator. Jeremy Thomas came to western North Dakota after being involved in a Christian ministry in Indonesia.

His journey has taken him from New York to Korea to Indonesia, and now Williston. Enrollment this year is down slightly with 265 students in grades K-12. Last year, COVID-19 had a huge impact on students and staff. This year at Trinity Christian, parents are being given the choice of whether or not to have their children mask up. Thomas said he plans to promote healthy options to limit coronavirus issues.

“When you look at research whether it’s national research in the U.S. or international research, when students and communities are healthy physically, the impact of COVID is really minimal for the most part,” said Thomas.

Students say they are happy to have options when it comes to masking up and they are looking forward to returning to a more normal school environment throughout the 21-22 school year.

“With our smaller classes we’re able to social distance more and that way we don’t have to wear as many masks. It’s been really great not having to worry about that as much,” said Elle Haskins, senior.

Trinity Christian students will adhere to public school COVID-19 policies when they participate or attend events hosted by other districts.

