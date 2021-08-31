Three inch diameter hail reported in parts central and western ND Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Severe thunderstorms developed throughout parts of central and western North Dakota on Monday, producing very large hail up to three inches in diameter, in some locations.

The first thunderstorms of the day developed in the late morning hours in parts of Oliver and Mercer County, with the first severe thunderstorm warning issued at 10:55 a.m. CDT.

Storms were not moving very fast, at some points only five to ten miles per hour, which created a flash flooding concern in some communities. This was the case in western Oliver County, where a flash flood warning was issued as 3.5″ of rain was reported 12 miles south of Hazen.

Severe thunderstorms continued to develop in the areas of greatest instability in the atmosphere, and where ample moisture was being transported into the region from the south.

Strong updrafts, or rapidly rising air that forms thunderstorm clouds, helped to carry raindrops into extremely cold areas of the atmosphere and freeze forming hailstones. Additionally, there was some wind shear present, or changing wind speeds and direction with height, helping to form supercell thunderstorms, however, no tornadoes were reported on Monday.

The predominant threat continued to be hail throughout Monday afternoon and evening, as hail reports came in from many counties in south-central and southwestern North Dakota, some of which were of baseball to tea cup-sized hail.

The two strongest supercell thunderstorms moved through parts of Hettinger and Adams counties as well as through parts of Morton county, producing some of the largest hail of the day.

Large hail northeast of Herringer around 6 p.m. MDT (left), hail in Glen Ullin (right) (KFYR)

Hail five miles northeast of Regent around 4:30 p.m. CDT courtesy of Charlotte Meier (KFYR)

Many of the storms on Monday were discrete, or independent from all other storms in the area, allowing for some amazing photos of the thunderstorm clouds from across the region.

Large thunderstorm cloud near Grassy Butte, ND. Photo taken at 7:30 p.m. MDT (KFYR)

Storm cloud north of Killdeer at 7:50 p.m. MDT courtesy of Jo Messer (left), storm cloud at 7:30 p.m. MDT west of Dunn Center courtesy of Amanda Knudsvig (right) (KFYR)

And after some of the thunderstorms, rainbows were able to be seen!

Double rainbow in Braddock, ND at 8 p.m. CDT (KFYR)

Severe thunderstorms ended by 7:30 p.m. CDT as many of the stronger storms moved into South Dakota by then.

To view all of the viewer-submitted pictures from Monday, visit our SkySpyPhotos page.

Storm reports of hail on Monday as of 9:49 p.m. CDT (KFYR)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.