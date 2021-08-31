Advertisement

SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014

The Sunday prior to his much anticipated trial, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was pulled over for doing 57 in a 35 mph speed zone.
By Austin Goss
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has obtained his seventh speeding ticket in seven years.

The most recent came in Hughes County Sunday, August 22nd at 8:54 PM.

Ravnsborg was charged with one 2nd degree misdemeanor for “Speeding On Other Roadways” while doing 57 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. Ravnsborg has yet to pay the $177.50 fine associated with the ticket, due by September 20th.

At this time, it is unclear which law enforcement office pulled Ravnsborg over, or where they pulled him over.

The ticket came just four days prior to Ravnsborg going to trial to face three 2nd misdemeanor charges for an accident he was involved in last September, that resulted in the death of Joe Boever.

Ravnsborg pled no contest to two of the three charges he faced for his involvement in that accident, and paid fines amounting to over $4,000 while avoiding jail time.

A spokesperson with the Attorney General’s office has not responded to a request for comment on this matter.

