Reward offered for drug trafficker connected to overdose death in North Dakota

Jian Zhang
Jian Zhang
By Brian Gray
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Department of State is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of Jian Zhang, a leader in a drug trafficking organization.

Zhang’s organization is accused of importing controlled substances to the United States from China that led to the overdose deaths of four people, including one in North Dakota.

He was charged in this state in 2017 of drug trafficking and money laundering.

Tips can be provided by calling or texting the DEA at (504) 534-5134, or emailing ZhangJianTips@dea.gov.

