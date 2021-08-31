Reward offered for drug trafficker connected to overdose death in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Department of State is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of Jian Zhang, a leader in a drug trafficking organization.

Zhang’s organization is accused of importing controlled substances to the United States from China that led to the overdose deaths of four people, including one in North Dakota.

He was charged in this state in 2017 of drug trafficking and money laundering.

Tips can be provided by calling or texting the DEA at (504) 534-5134, or emailing ZhangJianTips@dea.gov.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.