Public opinion wanted for Bis-Man Transit plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bis-Man Transit is looking for your input on their next Coordinated Public Transit - Human Service Transportation Plan.

The plan is revised every five years. There’s an online survey open until September 7th for transit users to share what services they already utilize, as well as any additional services they need. You can find the survey on www.bismantransit.com. Officials hope this will help identify needs or gaps in transportation services.

“I think it’s important to get input from the public, because they’re the ones that are using the service, or they’re the ones that are going to benefit from the service,” said Mike Mundahl, marketing and mobility specialist with Bis-Man Transit.

After the survey is complete, Bis-Man Transit will hold public comment meetings as well.

They’ll be held at the following locations:

September 13th from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Bis-Man Transit Facility

September 13th from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library

September 14th from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library

September 14th from 5-6:30 p.m. at Mandan City Hall

