NDSU students speak out against the university’s mask mandate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A group of NDSU students are saying no to a mask mandate.

On Monday, these students marched through chanting and holding signs hoping to send a clear message to university officials.

“We believe in individual freedom. Students should have a choice. We all are adults 18+ and we believe we should be treated as such,” said Breanna Hosman, a sophomore at NDSU.

This group says they aren’t against face coverings, but say they do not agree with having their rights being taken away.

“We are anti-mandate. We want the choice. We want to give other students the choice and freedom to choose whether they will wear a mask or not,” said Sara Smith, another sophomore student at the university.

A senior, who is also part of the student senate says if the mandate isn’t lifted, there will be action taken.

“I’m going to be, along with other student senators, pushing a bill through the senate to recommend to President Bresciani on behalf of the students that we remove the mask mandate,” said Carter Eisinger.

These students also say this rally wasn’t just about masks, it’s about standing up for all issues they believe in.

“It sets so many precedences for other things. Of course, today we are marching for masks, but tomorrow it could be vaccines. I want to reiterate, I am not anti-mask or anti-vaccine, but people need to have that choice. There’s just a lot of precedence that it sets that we don’t want to continue,” said Eisinger.

For now, these students will have to wait and see if their message made it across to university officials.

