Myron Schulz named new Athletic Director at BSC

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Myron Schulz is getting back into the sports world. He is the new athletic director at Bismarck State, replacing Buster Gilliss.

Schultz spent 23 years as a coach at the University of Mary. He was the Marauders head football coach from 1999 to 2013 and he stepped down as the winning coach in University history.

Myron was teaching sports management at U-Mary before making the move to B.S.C.

