Minot remembers the 13 and those who served in Afghanistan

MINOT, N.D. – The war in Afghanistan has come to an end after the last American troops left the country Monday.

It comes after the Biden administration announced earlier this year that the U.S. would withdraw all forces by the end of August, but it hasn’t come without a heavy price.

Last week, 13 service members were killed in Kabul, 11 Marines, an Army staff sergeant and a Navy medic.

Minot is joining other communities across the country in holding up those who paid the ultimate price.

Memorials like these at Buffalo Wild Wings and Broadway Liquor pay tribute to the fallen 13 service members in Afghanistan and those who have served.

“It’s very emotional for most of us veterans right now, I think. As far as everything going on and I mean everybody that’s been in for a significant amount of time, this has been their whole career, the thought of maybe having to go over there or fellow comrades being affected,” said MSgt. Trent Thomas, with the 291st Security Forces at Minot Air Force Base.

As a military community, business owners in Minot said it’s more important than ever to stand behind them.

“We’ve actually had quite a few stop and give a moment of silence or say thank you or just say how much they appreciate us recognizing them. And I think just service men and women knowing that the community is behind them and that we are so thankful for everything they do,” said Dani Reichenberger, Buffalo Wild Wings co-owner in Minot.

Knowing that the Magic City cares.

“I don’t think there’s ever a doubt whether Minot cares about their service men and women. I’ve been here off and on since 2002 and it’s home. Just based off all the fellow veterans around, being actively involved in VFW, this has been an amazing community,” said Thomas.

Knowing that we will get through this together.

Buffalo Wild Wings will keep their memorial up for the rest of the week. Broadway liquor will keep their sign up for the coming weeks.

If you or a veteran you know is struggling with the recent developments in Afghanistan, you can contact the Veteran Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.

