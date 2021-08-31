Advertisement

Minot healthcare providers to update public on COVID-19 response Tuesday

FDHU Press Conference
FDHU Press Conference(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Doctors and leadership from both First District Health Unit and Trinity Health will be addressing the latest information on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a special press conference Tuesday at noon.

They will be sharing updates and recommendations for people in their areas based on the current situation with the coronavirus and rising case numbers.

Your News Leader will provide coverage.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman identified in fatal off-highway vehicle rollover near Dunseith
Waqas Kayani
The updated CDC recommendations you need to know
Honoring 13 fallen American service members
Bismarck restaurants pay tribute to fallen U.S. service members
Arrest made in burglary, assault on two officers in Rolette County
Dan's Garden
Dan’s Garden: Saving your lawn

Latest News

Bis-Man Transit
Public opinion wanted for Bis-Man Transit plan
sportscast 8/30/21
6pm Sportscast 8/30/21
evening weather 8/30/21
Evening Weather 8/30/21
Gold for gracie
Gold for Gracie: two communities come together to remember Gracie Johnsrud