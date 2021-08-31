Minot healthcare providers to update public on COVID-19 response Tuesday
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Doctors and leadership from both First District Health Unit and Trinity Health will be addressing the latest information on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a special press conference Tuesday at noon.
They will be sharing updates and recommendations for people in their areas based on the current situation with the coronavirus and rising case numbers.
