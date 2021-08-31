Minot health leaders discuss Delta variant and vaccinations

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with First District Health Unit and Trinity Health encouraged the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 during a special press conference Tuesday. The healthcare providers updated the public on recent case numbers and how the delta variant is impacting the Minot region.

In addition to pushing for more vaccinations, they discussed how breakthrough infections are to be expected, as no vaccine is 100% effective in preventing infection, but they can help infections be less severe.

They also explained the need for immunocompromised people to receive a third shot or booster shot and for the rest of the public, more guidance should be coming in the next few weeks.

Above all, they said vaccines and wearing masks are for protecting others, not just yourself.

“What’s different in an infectious disease choice versus many other choices we make, most choices we make affect us. Infectious disease affects all of us. So we’re making our choice, but our choice affects our neighbors, our family members and our friends,” said Dr. Jeffrey Sather, Trinity Health chief of staff.

First District reports that, within the region they serve, more than 64,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been given out and more people are being vaccinated on a daily basis.

“Vaccine safety is a huge question we get asked all the time. ‘Is it safe?’ And again, we have more data on the safety than we do on what’s going to happen with the COVID virus six months from now, years down the road,” said Lacey McNichols with First Health District Unit.

Staffing is also a major issue for the medical facilities in Minot, similar to places across the country.

