MHA Nation works to keep tax revenue within tribe

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Leaders with the Three Affiliated tribes are continuing their efforts to receive equal shares of tax revenue generated on the reservation.

Tribal leaders met with the State Relations Committee Tuesday to discuss changes they would like to see from the legislature.

Tuesday’s meeting allowed tribal representatives to voice their concerns on the state receiving full tax revenue generated on the reservation.

Tribal leaders argue that taxes from things like alcohol sales from stores on Fort Berthold should be split between the state and the tribe.

“Everybody pays the tax, we simply collect it together, take out your fee, 80-20 and now we have a source of revenue to deal with domestic violence, patrols, treatment, all these things,” said MHA Chairman Mark Fox.

Fox suggested adopting similar legislation such as Senate Bill 2319, passed in April of 2021.

The bill allows tax funds from straddle wells dug after July 1 of 2019 to be split 80% to the tribe and 20% to the state based on minerals.

However, tribal representatives said those laws weaken the tribe’s power to tax.

“It presented a negative precedence towards tribal nations and unilateral authority for the state of North Dakota to come in and impose those taxations without said of the tribe,” said Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Nathan Davis.

Fox said MHA Nation is willing to work with the state to find a way to help keep tax revenue on the reservation.

“Our ability to tax is not dependent on having an agreement with you, it is a lawful federally recognized authority for the tribe to apply a tax,” said Fox.

Governments starting discussions to continue compromising.

State leaders did not offer opposition to the tribe’s requests, and mainly treated the day as a listening session.

State Relations Committee Chairman Rich Wardner said they will consider the chairman’s proposal with further discussion between the tribe and those directly affected.

