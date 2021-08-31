MHA Nation now requiring face masks within tribally-owned facilities

NEW TOWN, N.D. – The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation is requiring face masks to be worn within tribally-owned facilities until further notice, amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The decision was sent out Friday in a memo to all tribal departments, employees and tribal entities. It went into effect at 8 a.m. Monday.

The rule applies to those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The memo also indicates that all sales in the tribal administration lobby will be suspended until further notice.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.