Advertisement

MHA Nation now requiring face masks within tribally-owned facilities

(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TOWN, N.D. – The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation is requiring face masks to be worn within tribally-owned facilities until further notice, amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The decision was sent out Friday in a memo to all tribal departments, employees and tribal entities. It went into effect at 8 a.m. Monday.

The rule applies to those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The memo also indicates that all sales in the tribal administration lobby will be suspended until further notice.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman identified in fatal off-highway vehicle rollover near Dunseith
Waqas Kayani
The updated CDC recommendations you need to know
Honoring 13 fallen American service members
Bismarck restaurants pay tribute to fallen U.S. service members
Arrest made in burglary, assault on two officers in Rolette County
Dan's Garden
Dan’s Garden: Saving your lawn

Latest News

Airplane engine
Bismarck Airport sees travel return to near pre-pandemic levels
Bis-Man Transit
Public opinion wanted for Bis-Man Transit plan
FDHU Press Conference
Minot healthcare providers to update public on COVID-19 response Tuesday
sportscast 8/30/21
6pm Sportscast 8/30/21