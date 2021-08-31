Advertisement

Mandan police officer charged with DUI

(WHSV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 31, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Mandan police officer after they say he was driving under the influence.

Mandan officer Shannon Reichenberg is charged with a DUI following a stop on August 26th.

Mandan officials say the department is “currently conducting an internal investigation of the incident.”

Officer Reichenberg is on administrative duties.

