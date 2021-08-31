Mandan police officer charged with DUI
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Mandan police officer after they say he was driving under the influence.
Mandan officer Shannon Reichenberg is charged with a DUI following a stop on August 26th.
Mandan officials say the department is “currently conducting an internal investigation of the incident.”
Officer Reichenberg is on administrative duties.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.