Jon Cole celebrates 40 years of sportscasting

WILLISTON, N.D. - Since taking a greyhound bus across the country and landing the job at KUMV-TV on Aug. 31, 1981, Jon Cole has become a state icon for sports coverage.

“He’s definitely the voice of Williston athletics. He cares about it so much,” said Chase Gregory, Williston Girls Cross Country Coach.

Whether it be high school students or world-famous athletes, Jon’s personality has made his interviews a treat for viewers.

“He comes off very enthusiastic. He comes off very knowledgeable,” said Tom Christen, State Hall of Fame Wrestling Coach.

For 40 years, Jon has called Williston his home and is proud to tell the stories of athletes and coaches in the region. In his office, you can see many photos and notes showing how much his work is appreciated.

“The guys love him. They love the support he gives and everything,” said Shane Wahlstrom, Williston Boys Cross Country Coach.

Jon has earned a number of awards throughout his career. In 2016, his legacy was forever memorialized at Williston High School, where the school’s new gym was named, the Jon Cole Gymnasium.

“I can not think of a better representation of somebody who loves sports than Jon Cole. They picked the right person to put his name on their building forever,” said Lee Timmerman, KFYR sports director.

Jon was named to the state sportswriters and sportscasters association hall of fame in 2015. The award labels him a ‘Williston Sportscaster,’ which he says he’s very proud of.

“I’ve had an opportunity to cover a great sports region for 40 years so it means the world to me,” said Cole.

Time has gone fast for Jon, but for him, every day is another chance to do what he loves: showcasing sports and athletes in northwestern North Dakota.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.