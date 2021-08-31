Indian Affairs Commission Director reflects on first few weeks in office, sets goals for future

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum appointed a new executive director of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission this past June. Nathan Davis took office in July.

He served as District 1 Council Representative of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa for two and a half years. Davis says his past leadership experience has prepared him to serve North Dakota’s native communities.

Nathan Davis has been in office for more than a month and a half, and he says he’s hit the ground running.

“We’re kind of compiling a list of issues that have been brought forward by the tribes. Obviously, my long term goal is to provide an adequate partnership for tribal nations, to make sure that the tribes can work with the state,” said Davis.

These objectives from each tribe will be incorporated into a long-term strategic plan for the Indian Affairs Commission, and Davis said open communication remains a priority.

“I think it’s really finding that commonality, that common ground of okay, we may be x amount of feet apart on this issue. Our opinions vary night and day like I said before, but each time we sit down, we have to find that common ground and communicate,” said Davis.

While things like the Dakota Access Pipeline have put pressure on the relationship between the state and tribes, Davis said it’s important to understand the intricacies of North Dakota’s native population.

“I’ve been very open that we need to understand who the tribes are. We can’t say that the Three Affiliated Tribes, the MHA Nation, is the same as the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa. It doesn’t work that way. They’re unique in their entirety,” said Davis.

Davis said other issues that will remain at the forefront of his time in office include the pandemic and economic development for tribes.

Davis said he sees himself serving a long tenure in the position, as long as he remains effective.

