BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the things Hope found most comforting as a new parent was learning how many resources there are available to help set our kids on the right track.

Let us present our next guest as “Exhibit A” for that. This is Laura Satrom, she’s the Right Track Coordinator for the Bismarck Early Childhood Education Program.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.